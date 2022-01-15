Arunachal: work for Palizli-Thrizino road to be start soon- CM

ITANAGAR- While speaking on the 17 km long Palizli to Thrizino road condition, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that the road has been taken under Chief Minister Comprehensive Road Scheme (CMCRS) and tender process is also completed, plants and machinery are in the ground, soon work will be started. Stating that, he added that every project has a timeline and the state government will ensure that every project will be completed on its given time frame.

The chief minister during his two day visit to Thrizino-Buragaon Assembly constituency inaugurated atlaest 31 various infrastructure projects. Khandu inaugurated atlaest 7 projects at Bhalukpong and rest in Thrizino on January 12 & 13 last.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pema Kahndu informed that for the last three months he is on tour to every district of the state to know the ground reality. He also appreciated the local MLA Kumsi Sidisow for successfully completing the infrastructure projects sanctioned by the state government.

Today I have inaugurated 28 completed projects and laid the foundation for at least three projects’ said CM while adding that the projects have been completed only because of the corporation of local denizens and proper supervision of the local MLA.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kumsi Sidisow extended its gratitude to the CM for visiting the constituency and inaugurating the projects. He also informed that more 16 infrastructure projects are yet to be inaugurated as some works are still going on.

While speaking on the quality of work, Sidisow informed that quality has been maintained in the entire project, we have strictly directed the executing agencies not to compromise with the quality of the work. Meanwhile, he assured to complete the Palizi to Thrizino road project by 2024.

Besides, CM, MLA Dirang- Phurpa Tsering, MLA-Khalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Khrama and other dignitaries attended the event.

CM inaugurated infrastructure projects like, Circuit House, Bhalukpong,Guest House, Tezpur,Circle Office, Doimara ,Inspection Bungalow, Sessa, Strengthening of Helipad, Bhalukpong,Choe Ling Gonpa, Sessa,Guest House, Doimara, ADC Office, Govt Higher Secondary School, Circuit House and PHC building at Thrizino,School building, Subu,Inspection Bungalows at Bichom, Palizi, Khuppi, Jamiri, Wanghoo, Palatari,General Ground with rostrum at Wanghoo,Secondary School Building, Buragaon,Road from Jamiri (BCT road) to Buragaon (PMGSY),Road from Singchung to Tseringpam (PMGSY) ,Water supply at Jamiri CO Hq & adjoining villages (NEC), Augmentation of water supply at Buragaon EAC Hq (RIDF),Augmentation of water supply at Palizi and adjoining villages (JJM),Tribal culture centre building, Wanghoo,Multipurpose irrigation cum water conservation project at Kaya valley and others.