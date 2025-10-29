Arunachal: Women’s Quota Draw Held for Panchayat Polls

PASIGHAT / ZIRO / YUPIA / YACHULI – In a significant step toward promoting gender equality and women’s representation in grassroots governance, multiple districts across Arunachal Pradesh successfully conducted the Draw of Lots to determine 33% reservation of seats for women in the upcoming Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections 2025.

East Siang District – Pasighat

Under the chairmanship of DC-cum-DEO (PR) Sonalika Jiwani, the draw for reservation of seats was held transparently at the DC’s Conference Hall, Pasighat, in accordance with Section 85 of the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997 and Rule 12 of the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Delimitation of Constituencies and Reservation of Seats for Women) Rules, 2002.

Also Read- Himalayan University Hosts State-Level CRE Event

Five Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) seats—10-Mebo Banggo-I, 09-Bogong-II, 05-Oyan, 07-Bosing-II, and Monggu Banggo-I—were declared reserved for women. Draws for Gram Panchayat Chairperson and Gram Panchayat Member (GPM) seats were also completed under the supervision of ADC Pebika Lego, ADC Ruksin Kiron Ninggo, and ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang.

Lower Subansiri District – Ziro

At Ziro, the draw for women reservation in PRI seats was conducted at the District Secretariat Building, chaired by DPDO Hage Tarung, with AC Radhe Tatung and CO Mide Bage as members.

Out of 516 GPM seats, 171 were reserved for women; out of 161 GPC seats, 53 were reserved; and out of 14 Zilla Parishad Constituencies (ZPCs), five were reserved for women — Diibo, Kalung, Hari (South), Niitii, and Gano.

Also Read- Governor, CM Discuss Tech-Driven Development

DC Oli Perme commended the board for ensuring transparency, while media houses Aamaba and AP Direct India live-streamed the proceedings for public viewing.

Papum Pare District – Yupia

The draw of lots for Papum Pare was held under the supervision of I/C DEO (PR) Tame Yajum, ADC, and Dr. Dana Unna, Assistant Commissioner (PR), at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia.

Out of 16 ZPM segments, five—Kimin, Gumto, Doimukh, Borum, and Bath Ganga—were reserved for women. Similarly, 32 of 98 GPC seats and 127 of 390 GPM seats went to women candidates.

The event was witnessed by political representatives and local MLAs Techi Kaso (Itanagar) and Nabam Vivek (Doimukh), as well as ZPC Nabam Yakum.

Keyi Panyor District – Yachuli

At Yachuli, the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Mrs Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, chaired the draw held at the DC’s Conference Hall.

Out of six Zilla Parishad Constituencies, two—Yazali and Pithapool—were reserved for women. Additionally, 64 of 192 Gram Panchayat Constituencies and 17 of 46 Gram Panchayat Chairperson posts were reserved.

The event was conducted in a transparent, participatory manner and attended by PRI members, officials, political representatives, and media.

DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta congratulated all women constituencies and reiterated the importance of inclusive democratic governance, while ERO Likha Teji urged continued cooperation for free and fair elections.

Across all districts, the draws were conducted peacefully, ensuring transparency and public participation—marking a collective stride toward empowering women in rural self-governance and reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to gender-balanced democracy.