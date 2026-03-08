Arunachal: Women’s Day Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Tezu

TEZU- International Women’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Tezu through a vibrant programme aimed at promoting women’s empowerment, legal awareness and social participation.

The event was organised by the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO), Lohit and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Lohit in collaboration with the All Mishmi Women Welfare Society (AMWWS), Tezu.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Lohit, Basanlu Yun Dellang, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while retired Joint Director of Health Services, S. Chai Pul, was present as the Guest of Honour.

The programme began with a welcome song presented by AMWWS Tezu, setting a festive tone for the celebration. Vice Chairperson of AMWWS, Dr. Rinkiolu Chai, delivered the welcome and keynote address, highlighting the importance of empowering women through education, awareness and community participation.

The event featured several cultural performances, including a group dance presented by the Women Cell of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC), Tezu. Women officers of Lohit district led by Joint Director ICDS Pemchom Lama also performed a special dance, adding vibrancy to the programme.

A key highlight of the event was an awareness talk on women’s rights and legal provisions delivered by Advocate Maya Maga, Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsel of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Tezu.

She spoke about important laws protecting women, including the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. She encouraged women to be aware of their legal rights and seek support whenever necessary.

The programme also featured a street play on domestic violence awareness performed by the Women Cell of IGGC Tezu, which conveyed the message of standing against abuse and promoting dignity and equality for women.

ZPM Tezu Baplalum Chiba also addressed the gathering and appreciated the initiative of organising programmes to promote awareness about women’s rights and empowerment.

In her address, Chief Guest Basanlu Yun Dellang emphasised the importance of education, awareness and equal opportunities for women. She encouraged women to actively participate in social and developmental activities for building a stronger and more inclusive society.

The cultural segment further included a Mishmi group dance presented by the Women Cell of IGGC Tezu, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by S. Longling, Deputy Director ICDS Tezu, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, performers and participants for making the celebration successful.