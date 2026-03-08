Arunachal: Women’s Day Celebrated at Sangay Lhaden Academy

ITANAGAR- Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) celebrated International Women’s Day 2026 on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the three-day FIT India Women’s Week programme.

The celebration began with a Zumba fitness session led by Ibi Lollen, the first Indian woman certified as a referee by the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) and a two-time bronze medalist at the 22nd Asian Arm Wrestling Championship in Uzbekistan. She was joined by Zumba trainer Gymar Najir as women athletes of SLSA participated enthusiastically in the session aimed at promoting fitness and healthy lifestyles.

The session was followed by mini fitness challenges including plank holding and skipping competitions among the athletes.

An inspiring programme titled “When She Moves, India Moves” was also organised, featuring a motivational talk by Taba Jumshi, Miss Arunachal 2025. She encouraged young girls to build confidence, determination and self-belief while pursuing their goals, stressing that education, discipline and resilience are key to success.

The event also featured a success story session where elite Wushu athlete Neyman Wangsu shared her journey of perseverance in sports. Wangsu has won three silver medals at the Moscow Wushu Stars 2025 and a gold medal at the National Games 2025.

Taekwondo athlete Dakyir Basar, who won gold in the U-38 kg category at the 70th SGFI U-17 National School Games 2025–26, also shared her experiences of dedication and training. Their stories served as a source of motivation for young athletes present at the academy.

The programme was attended by Vice Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal, Bengia Yaying Tadar, as the Chief Guest. In her address, she highlighted the importance of gender equality and encouraged society to support women in sports and other fields.

She advised young athletes to maintain discipline, respect their teachers and coaches, and balance education with sports. Drawing from her personal experiences, she also shared how women can successfully manage multiple roles while contributing meaningfully to society.

During the programme, several SLSA athletes were felicitated with titles such as “Iron Lady” and “Rising Star” in recognition of their achievements in national and international sporting events.

Among the athletes honoured were Radha Bangsia, Rakhe Sumpa, Dakyir Basar, Ongnu Lukha, Luna Techi Tara, Mercy Ngaimong, Neyman Wangsu and Mepung Lamgu for their outstanding performances in disciplines including Taekwondo, Judo and Wushu.

The event was attended by Director of Sports Tadar Appa, Deputy Director of Sports Mala Lingi, SLSA Principal Likha Vidha, sports officers, coaches and officials from the Department of Sports.

The programme concluded with a message emphasising the importance of encouraging women’s participation in sports, education and leadership roles, while reaffirming the commitment of the Department of Sports and SLSA to support women athletes and nurture their talents.