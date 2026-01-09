Arunachal: Women Trained in Oyster Mushroom Enterprises

GORI — The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom organised an oyster mushroom training programme at the Mushroom Research and Training Centre in Gori, Leparada district, on January 9, coinciding with the 51st Foundation Day of the Institute. The programme aimed to enhance livelihood opportunities for unemployed women through mushroom-based enterprises.

Twenty-one unemployed women participated in the training, which focused on building technical skills required for oyster mushroom cultivation.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Raghuveer Singh, Principal Investigator, AICRP on Mushroom, underlined the importance of oyster mushroom as a functional food rich in nutrients and bioactive compounds. He highlighted its potential contribution to nutritional security, livelihood enhancement, and food sustainability in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Singh also emphasised the need to adopt climate-based, round-the-year oyster mushroom production systems to ensure consistent productivity and resilience in the face of changing climatic conditions. Such systems, he noted, could play a key role in supporting small-scale entrepreneurs and improving household incomes.

As part of the programme, participants were provided with plastic buckets, hand sprayers, training kits, and informational pamphlets to facilitate the practical adoption of the demonstrated technologies.

The trainees received hands-on experience through live demonstrations and interactive sessions, which covered step-by-step procedures for substrate preparation, spawning, crop management, and harvesting within mushroom cropping rooms.

The programme further included a guided visit to the Mushroom Museum, where participants were introduced to mushroom biodiversity and advancements in mushroom production technologies. Technical support during the training was provided by Shri N. Das, Technical Officer, who assisted participants throughout the practical sessions.