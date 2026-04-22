Arunachal: Women Shine at Arunodaya University Convocation

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K. T. Parnaik, attended the 6th convocation ceremony of Arunodaya University at its newly inaugurated Jollang campus on Tuesday, where he emphasised the role of young graduates in shaping the future of the state and the country.

Addressing the graduating students, the Governor described them as “the future of Arunachal Pradesh and India,” urging them to strive for excellence not only as job seekers but as job creators, innovators, and problem solvers. He stressed the importance of aligning personal ambition with broader societal contributions.

Highlighting the rapid transformation brought about by Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, Parnaik called on students to remain adaptable and committed to continuous learning. He underscored that while technological competence is essential, qualities such as critical thinking, ethical conduct, and the courage to innovate remain equally important.

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During the ceremony, the Governor presented gold medals to meritorious students across disciplines. Ms. Deepty Basumatary, a postgraduate in Geography, received the University Topper Gold Medal. A majority of top honours were secured by women students, reflecting a notable trend in academic achievement at the institution.

In total, 143 graduates, including 31 undergraduates, were conferred degrees. The event also featured the convocation address by Mohan V. Aware, while Vice Chancellor N. V. Sangvikar presented the university’s annual report and administered the oath to graduates.

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The Governor also inaugurated the university’s Jollang campus, noting its expanding academic footprint. He encouraged the institution’s leadership, including Chairman Santosh Kumar Mishra, to further develop the campus into a centre of academic excellence with modern infrastructure and a conducive learning environment.

Officials stated that the university continues to expand its academic programmes in line with national education priorities, including multidisciplinary learning and skill-based courses aligned with NEP 2020. The institution is recognised by regulatory bodies such as the University Grants Commission and other professional councils.

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The Governor also acknowledged the role of faculty and staff in shaping students into responsible citizens and urged educators to go beyond conventional teaching by fostering curiosity, creativity, and practical skills.

The convocation concluded with a call for graduates to remain connected with their alma mater and contribute to society as agents of change, innovation, and nation-building.