Arunachal: Women Farmers Help Police Nab Escaped Criminal in 24 Hours

KOLORIANG- In a significant example of community vigilance aiding law enforcement, the police in Kurung Kumey district apprehended an escaped prisoner within 24 hours, following a tip-off and direct intervention by local women farmers in Nikja village.

The accused, identified as Birju Bhumij, is described by authorities as a habitual offender. According to district police officials, his arrest was made possible not through conventional intelligence networks but due to the alertness of women working in agricultural fields in Nikja.

While engaged in routine farming activities, the women reportedly identified the fugitive and immediately raised an alarm. Demonstrating notable presence of mind, they mobilised nearby residents and collectively ensured that the accused could not flee the area. The villagers physically restrained him until police personnel arrived.

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Acting on the information, a team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Gemo Jini Police Station reached the site and took Bhumij into custody without further incident. Officials credited the swift mobilisation and coordination for preventing any escalation.

Police authorities emphasised that the operation underscores both responsiveness on the part of law enforcement and the importance of community participation in maintaining public safety. The arrest was completed within a day of the escape, highlighting operational efficiency at the district level.

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District officials, including Cheechung Chukhu, acknowledged the role of the Nikja community, particularly the women farmers, describing the incident as a model of effective police-public cooperation. According to officials, such collaboration enhances the reach and effectiveness of policing in remote areas.

The episode also points to a broader pattern where local awareness and citizen engagement play a decisive role in law enforcement outcomes, especially in regions with challenging terrain and limited surveillance infrastructure.