Arunachal: Women and Child Development Department observed Veer Baal Divas

NAHARLAGUN- Women and Child Development Department in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Yupia observed Veer Baal Diwas on Thursday, the 26th December 2024 at the registered Child Care Institution (CCI), Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun as a nationwide celebration dedicated to honoring children as the foundation of lndia’s future.

The celebration expanded into a week-long series of activities from 16th to 24th December 2024, culminating in the event on December 26, 2024. Videos of awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) were showcased in CCIs and awardees of previous years, Miss Jessica Neyi Saring from Lower Dibang Valley for Sports and Ms Pema from Tawang for Bravery were felicitated by the District Child Protection Officers of the concerned districts.

The celebration of Veer Bal Diwas at Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun witnessed active participation from children in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and reverence.

Mrs Ratan Anya, Chairperson, Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun while welcoming the participants, expressed her happiness with the initiative taken by the WCD Department for organizing such events in CCIs, which will provide an inspiring environment to foster the growth and development of young children. The child inmates of the Oju Welfare Association then presented a cultural show.

Attending the Programme, Minister, Women and Child Development, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, Mrs Dasanglu Pul interacted with the orphan children of the CCI. She highlighted the significance of Veer Baal Diwas and emphasized the importance of basic discipline in daily life, and urged the children to display courage and perseverance to attain success in life.

She then awarded prizes to winners of the activities carried out by the Children’s Home during the weeklong Diwas from 16th to 24th December 2024 recognizing their achievements and encouraging them to continue exploring their creative talents.

WCD Director, Mrs Tsering Wangmu Thongon in her keynote address stressed that the day serves as a reminder of the unmatched bravery and sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

She further reiterated that the event emphasizes nurturing young minds, fostering creativity, and inspiring children to contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat and redefining “Veerta” as any acts of kindness, resilience, and courage displayed by children.

The programme ended with vote of thanks by DD(ICDS)-cum-DCPO Smti Jaya Taba followed by distribution of sweets and packed lunch to all the children by Minister, WCD. The celebration was attended by Mrs Mimum Tayeng, IAS, Secretary WCD, Mrs Sangeeta Yirang, Joint Secretary WCD and other officers of the department, among others.