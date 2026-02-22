National

Arunachal Women Allege Racial Harassment in Delhi

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh have alleged racial harassment in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, prompting a police investigation and renewed debate on discrimination.

NEW DELHI- Three women from Arunachal Pradesh have alleged that they were subjected to racial harassment in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, raising fresh concerns over discrimination and the safety of people from the Northeast living in metropolitan cities.

According to preliminary accounts, the incident occurred in a residential locality where the women claimed they were verbally abused and targeted with racial remarks. The allegations have triggered reactions on social media and renewed discussions about the challenges faced by individuals from the Northeast in urban spaces.

Police officials confirmed that a complaint has been received and an investigation is underway. Authorities are examining the statements of the complainants and reviewing available evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Civil society members and student organisations have expressed concern over repeated instances of racial harassment, stating that such incidents highlight the need for stronger awareness and stricter enforcement of existing legal provisions against discrimination.

Experts note that despite growing awareness campaigns, cases involving racial profiling and harassment continue to surface, underlining the importance of promoting inclusivity and cultural sensitivity.

Delhi Police have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation. The incident has once again sparked broader conversations around respect, equality and the rights of citizens from diverse cultural backgrounds.

