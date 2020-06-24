Arunachal: woman suffering from Kidney disease, tested Covid positive died, 2 new cases detected

Itanagar- A woman from West Kameng who was suffering from chronic Kidney disease had earlier tested Covid positive and refered to TRIHMS, expired near Shergaon today early morning at around 4 am, as per the Covid bulletin issued by the health department today.

A 43-year-old woman, resident of West Kameng, was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease. She was undergoing hemo-dialysis and planning for kidney transplant surgery at Delhi. But due to the prevailing situation the procedure could not be done and returned from Delhi on 11/06/2020.

She was kept in facility quarantine at Dirang, West Kameng district from 11/06/2020 to 15/06/2020

Her first sample taken on 15/06/2020 at Dirang was reported inconclusive

She was referred to Tawang district hospital for dialysis and her repeat sample was taken on 20/06/2020 which was reported positive on 23/06/2020

She was referred to TRIHMS for further management on same day as her condition deteriorated but expired near Shergaon during transfer by ambulance on 24/06/2020 around 04.00 AM.

She was cremated following MoH&FW guidelines on dead body management at Dirang by Dirang Administration and Police on 24/06/2020.

Meanwhile, today ‘2’ COVID-19 positives are reported. One from Itanagar Capital Complex and one from Longding .

The Itanagar capital complex positive case is a returnee from Manipur while case from Longding is a returnee from Haryana. Both of them has been shifted to Covid Care Centre.

All the cases have been detected from FQ and all are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, As on today active cases are 121, 38 patient has been cured and discharged, and one patient died.

As on date, Arunachal Pradesh is still in Green Zone, as all of the cases have been detected in facilities quarantine.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 24/06/2020 at 10:30 pm