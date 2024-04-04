ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Woman killed after boulder hit her car in Siang

Last Updated: April 4, 2024
1 minute read
AALO-  A woman was killed on the spot after a massive Boulder hit her car she was traveling in the Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Massive land slide also reported from that area. The incident was occurred on Wednesday.

A women died after boulders from a landslide hit her car she was traveling in at the stretch of National Highway between Pangin and Yembung in Siang district, police said.

The woman has been identified as Jamoh An. The car was also completely damaged.

Meanwhile, yesterday  several vehicles were stranded between Babuk and Kebang villages situated in between West and East Siang districts after a massive landslide blocked the roads.

According to locals,  it might take at least 2-3 days to clear the debris and make the roads motorable again.

