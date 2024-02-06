ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Woman Drug Peddler Held With Heroin in Seijosa

The woman has been identified as Jumyir Gangkak (22), the wife of Harichan Boro of Niti Darlong, Seijosa, they said.

Last Updated: February 6, 2024
Arunachal: Woman Drug Peddler Held With Heroin in Seijosa

SEIJOSA-  An woman drug peddler was arrested after heroin was recovered from her possession in Seijosa of Pakke Kessang district  on Monday, police said.

On February 5, 2024, an information was received at Seijosa police station from a local source that one person is reportedly peddling drugs at Seijosa’s Area.

After receiving that information, under the supervision of Tasi Darang SP Pakke Kessang, the Inspr. Padi Payang OC Seijosa PS and his team including Duyu Talley H/C, Teri Takar Ct., N. Atoa Ct., Kasme Tawe L/Ct. and Soshi Moya Ct. (D) conducted a raid in the presence of Executive Magistrate CO Kesang Wangda at the house of Jumyir Gangkak.

During the raid, 15.42 grams of suspected Heroin filled in 35 Nos of Vials,  with Cash Amount Rs 3790/-  found from the possession of the Mrs Jumyir Gangkak. Beside that One Soap case ( Filled with suspected Heroin),  164 Nos of Empty vials, 3 Nos of Empty Soap cash,  11 Nos of Empty Tobaco Case,  Aluminum foil 2 Rolls, Insulin Syringes 5 Nos, digital Weighing Machine  1 No,  also recovered from her procession.

During interrogation, Gangkak told the police that she procured the drugs from a person in neighbouring Assam, police added.

Acting on the information, police on Tuesday arrested one Afzal Husain (22) from Khonamukh village in Assam’s Sonitpur district. Around 12.37 gram of heroin was seized from him.

Accordingly a case has been registered and arrested the accused Mrs Jumyir Ganhkak after observing all the legal procedures like serving of notice U/S 50 NDPS Act etc.  Further investigation is being carried on to unearthed the source of the drugs.

