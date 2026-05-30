Arunachal: Woman Drug Peddler Held, Ganja Recovered in Oyan Village

PASIGHAT- East Siang Police, under the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign “Operation Dawn 2.0”, arrested a woman and seized approximately 1.3 kilograms of suspected ganja during a search operation conducted in Oyan Village under the jurisdiction of Sille-Oyan Police Station.

According to police officials, the operation was launched on May 29 following credible information received at around 11:30 a.m. regarding the alleged illegal peddling of suspected ganja in the village. Acting on the input, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADS) Ayup Boko, APPS.

The search team was led by SI Yike Lomri, Officer-in-Charge of Sille-Oyan Police Station, and included SI A.R. Doley, L/SI Kiryum Taipodia, ASI Tajing Tamuk, Head Constable Katin Mingki, and Constable Amor Hemi.

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Accompanied by Executive Magistrate Dubom Apang, Circle Officer of Sille-Oyan, the team conducted a search at the residence of Totong Pegu in Oyan Village. During the operation, police recovered suspected ganja weighing approximately 1.3 kilograms, including packaging material, from the possession of Mrs. Opera Pegu.

Officials stated that the recovered substance was weighed, packed, sealed, and documented following prescribed legal procedures. The entire search and seizure process was videographed to ensure transparency and compliance with due process requirements.

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Following the recovery, the accused was apprehended and the seized contraband was handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.

Police subsequently registered a case, SOY/PS/C/No. 08/26, under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and possible distribution network connected to the seized contraband.

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Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, commended the police personnel involved in the operation and reaffirmed the district police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards drug-related offences.

He also appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting illegal drug activities. According to the SP, community participation remains a critical component in the broader effort to make East Siang district free from the menace of narcotics.

The latest action forms part of Operation Dawn 2.0, a sustained campaign aimed at curbing drug trafficking and substance abuse across the district through intelligence-led enforcement and community engagement.