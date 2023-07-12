Arunachal woman constable accuses former SP of sexual harassment; enquiry initiated

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Police have formed a local complaint committee (LCC) and initiated an enquiry against a former Superintendent of Police (SP) after a woman constable came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against him, the Indian Express reported.

The complainant had approached the internal complaints committee (ICC) of her workplace on June 24, the report said.

The policewoman alleged that she had received a message from the SP’s personal number saying ‘Hi’ in late May, to which she did not respond and assumed that it had been sent by mistake.

After that, she said, she received a set of messages on the night of June 23 in which the cop was “seeking for a sexual consensus blatantly”. He also sent her well as a voice call on WhatsApp, which she did not respond to, the newspaper reported.

The policewoman said that the incident triggered a sense of “fear psychosis” in her. “Ironically, a police officer, being a law enforcement agency, who is supposed to ensure the safety of women in the workplace – he himself (is) committing and encouraging the same crimes against his female staff,” the Indian Express quoted her as saying.

The complainant has submitted screenshots of the texts that reportedly show the accused sending her messages from 11:14 pm onwards on June 23, asking her to come to his house the next day to “help” him, the report said.

The accused’s transfer to New Delhi had been notified by the Union home ministry on June 8 and the complaint against him was made towards the end of his posting in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the report, it was decided after an ICC meeting that the case will be transferred to an LCC “for further necessary action and for the interest of justice to the victim”, as the complaints were made against the employer and the appointing authority for constables is the SP.