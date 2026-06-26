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Arunachal: Woman Arrested, 51 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized in Deomali Drug Bust

Acting on an ongoing narcotics investigation, Deomali Police arrested a woman allegedly involved in drug peddling and recovered 51 grams of suspected heroin, cash, and other incriminating materials during a search operation.

Last Updated: 26/06/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Woman Arrested, 51 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized in Deomali Drug Bust

KHONSA-  In a major anti-narcotics operation, Deomali Police, in coordination with the Deomali Administration, arrested a woman and seized 51 grams of suspected heroin during a search operation conducted at Batey Colony, behind WRG College, in Deomali on June 25.

The operation was led by Inspector Wangke Ronrang, Sub-Inspector Ngalo Jilen and the Police Station Ready Team in the presence of Executive Magistrate Toko Kacha, Circle Officer of Soha, along with an independent witness, in accordance with legal procedures.

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The accused, Mrs. Nyamyang Thingnok (39), a resident of Batey Colony, was apprehended in connection with an earlier case relating to the alleged peddling and supply of narcotic substances in the Deomali area.

Also Read- Prime Accused Arrested in ₹34.33-Crore Fraud Case

During the search of her residence and surrounding premises, police recovered 51 grams of suspected heroin, ₹9,700 believed to be proceeds from the alleged sale of narcotics, a mobile phone and other incriminating materials. According to the police, all seized items were weighed, marked, labelled, packed and sealed at the spot following prescribed legal procedures.

Police officials stated that several attempts had previously been made to arrest the accused. However, she had allegedly remained absconding since the registration of the case and the arrest of two other accused persons, Mrs Sandiya Deb and  Sunil Gurung, on May 15, 2026.

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Investigators further stated that Nyamyang Thingnok had earlier been arrested in another case registered under Section 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, indicating her alleged repeated involvement in narcotics-related offences. The allegations are subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.

The Deomali Administration and Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and substance abuse. Officials said stringent legal action would continue against individuals involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

The administration also appealed to members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by sharing credible information on drug-related activities and supporting efforts to make Deomali and Tirap district drug-free.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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Last Updated: 26/06/2026
1 minute read
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