Arunachal: Winter Ziro Birds Walk starts

ZIRO- Walk for conservation ‘Winter Ziro Birds Walk’ was kick start by Col. Archana Sood Commander Border Road Task Force in presence of mammoth participants at Siikhe lake on Saturday 23rd December’2023. Siikhe lake first water conservation site became home for varieties of winter migratory water birds.

Till date more than 28 different species including Mandarin Duck,Green-winged Teal ,Great Crested Grebe and others are recorded.

Ziro Birds walk was launched in the year 2019 by Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club in collaboration with NgunuZiro and Hapoli Forest Division. So far more than 20 such birds walk were held in different community forest areas by involving local community .

The concept of the bird walk is to spread awareness among local community to preserve and conserve avifauna of the areas in particular and the state in general.

The basic concept of birds identification and methodology was elaborated by Millo Tako who is trained birders.

The students and officials of BRTF were participated in the walk.

Some of the important species finding are Chestnut headed Tesia, Rufous gorgetted Flycatcher, Lemon rumped Warbler, Grey brested Prinia and others.