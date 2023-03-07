ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Winners of Jan Bhagidari scheme felicitated

The top three winners are Nyatum Doke, Nini Tapak and Osunam Borang.

Last Updated: March 7, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Winners of Jan Bhagidari scheme felicitated

ITANAGAR-   The state government felicitated the three winners of the Jan Bhagidari Scheme 2023 who gave valuable suggestions in preparation of the state’s budget for the year 2023-24.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu,  Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and  Pasang Dorjee Sona, Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly , felicitated the best three suggestions for Budget 2023-24.

The top three winners are Nyatum Doke, Nini Tapak and Osunam Borang.

Related Articles

Nyatum Doke  is working as DIPRO longding, and his suggestion was related to Surrender Policy for underground for rehabilitation and reintegration of surrendered Underground outfit to the mainstream.

Nini Tapak who is working as Data analyst suggested for Basic Programming Language in Govt schools.

Miss Osunam Borang suggested various initiatives which could be taken up to Transform Rural Arunachal.

Govt of Arunachal Pradesh sought suggestions from people before preparing Budget 2023-24 under Jan Bhagidari Scheme.

We sought suggestions from people before preparing Budget 2023-24 under Jan Bhagidari Scheme. We were happy to receive so many responses, Khandu tweeted.

Tags
Last Updated: March 7, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tangang Erang Society felicitates two brave-hearts in Pasighat

Arunachal: Tangang Erang Society felicitates two brave-hearts in Pasighat

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu calls on the Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu calls on the Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik

Arunachal: DDC held at Yupia, status of schemes reviewed

Arunachal: DDC held at Yupia, status of schemes reviewed

Arunachal: Parents against Null & void convenes meeting at Pasighat

Arunachal: Parents against Null & void convenes meeting at Pasighat

Arunachal: Cabinet discusses bill to check unfair means in recruitment

Arunachal: Cabinet discusses bill to check unfair means in recruitment

India approves Dibang Multipurpose Project near China border in Arunachal Pradesh

India approves Dibang Multipurpose Project near China border in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Tai Tagak visits Anglo-Wancho War site of 1875 at Ninu

Arunachal: Tai Tagak visits Anglo-Wancho War site of 1875 at Ninu

Arunachal: Tai Tagak, Advisor to CM visit Longchan Circle

Arunachal: Tai Tagak, Advisor to CM visits Longchan Circle

Arunachal, Farewell party, Ziro, ICDS

Arunachal: Farewell party for superannuated driver of Zero ICDS

Arunachal: DTFI meeting on Special Vaccination Campaign held at GTG Hospital

Arunachal: DTFI meeting on Special Vaccination Campaign held at GTG Hospital

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button