Arunachal: Winners of Jan Bhagidari scheme felicitated

ITANAGAR- The state government felicitated the three winners of the Jan Bhagidari Scheme 2023 who gave valuable suggestions in preparation of the state’s budget for the year 2023-24.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Pasang Dorjee Sona, Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly , felicitated the best three suggestions for Budget 2023-24.

The top three winners are Nyatum Doke, Nini Tapak and Osunam Borang.

Nyatum Doke is working as DIPRO longding, and his suggestion was related to Surrender Policy for underground for rehabilitation and reintegration of surrendered Underground outfit to the mainstream.

Nini Tapak who is working as Data analyst suggested for Basic Programming Language in Govt schools.

Miss Osunam Borang suggested various initiatives which could be taken up to Transform Rural Arunachal.

Govt of Arunachal Pradesh sought suggestions from people before preparing Budget 2023-24 under Jan Bhagidari Scheme.

We sought suggestions from people before preparing Budget 2023-24 under Jan Bhagidari Scheme. We were happy to receive so many responses, Khandu tweeted.