Arunachal: Wildlife Alert Issued After Tiger Sighting in Doimukh

ITANAGAR — The Forest Department has issued an advisory to residents of Doimukh following recent sightings of a tiger and elephants in the area, urging people to remain cautious and avoid venturing into forested areas.

Officials said residents have been advised to avoid forest fringes, particularly during early morning and night hours, when wildlife movement is more likely. The department has also urged people to immediately report any suspicious wildlife sightings to authorities.

The advisory comes amid concerns over increasing human–wildlife interactions in the region. Authorities said the measure is part of broader efforts to reduce the risk of conflict between wildlife and local communities.

Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang has emphasised the need for public awareness and community participation in preventing such incidents.

According to officials, awareness campaigns and community-based prevention strategies are being promoted to help residents understand safe practices in areas located close to forest habitats.

The urgency of these measures has been underscored by recent incidents involving wildlife encounters. In one such case, a head constable reportedly lost his life in a tiger attack in the region, highlighting the potential risks posed by large carnivores moving close to human settlements.

Authorities said several preventive steps are being considered or implemented to reduce the chances of conflict. These include the installation of solar-powered electric fencing in vulnerable areas and the exploration of legislative measures aimed at improving wildlife protection and community safety.

Forest officials have urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities by promptly sharing information about wildlife movement.

Experts note that Arunachal Pradesh, which has extensive forest cover and rich biodiversity, often faces challenges related to human–wildlife interactions as settlements expand closer to wildlife habitats.