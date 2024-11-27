ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: WhatsApp group for HGBs and GBs of Lohit District created

The group will also include all administrative officers for better communication and swift resolution of issues.

Last Updated: November 27, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: WhatsApp group for HGBs and GBs of Lohit District created

TEZU- A WhatsApp group for all the HGBs and GBs of Lohit District created, to directly share their grievances and concerns with administrative officers, informed K N Damo, DC Lohit.  The group will also include all administrative officers for better communication and swift resolution of issues.

A coordination meeting between the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lohit District and the HGBs/GBs was held today in Tezu. The meeting was attended by KN Damo DC, Rebecca Tayeng ADC (HQ) , Sotailum Bellai EAC (HQ), and Habung Moda CO (HQ).

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

During the meeting, DC Damo announced the creation of a WhatsApp group for all the HGBs and GBs of Lohit District, enabling them to directly share their grievances and concerns with administrative officers.

Also Read- My vision is to establish Arunachal Pradesh as a major global destination for tourists; CM Pema Khandu

DC Damo further encouraged the HGBs and GBs to stay healthy, perform their duties with sincerity, and promote local culture and traditions, emphasizing the importance of the “Vocal for Local” initiative.

He advised them to motivate local youth to join the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and to wear traditional attire when visiting the DC Office to honor the region’s cultural heritage.

Also Read- Kisan Mela and Kisan Gosthi held at Tawang 

Promoting the Mishmi language was also highlighted as a key priority, with the DC urging HGBs and GBs to encourage the use of the language at home.

In terms of tourism promotion, the DC recommended the development of homestays as a way to boost local tourism. Additionally, DC Damo assured that he would visit villages more frequently to engage with the community and ensure their concerns are addressed effectively.

Tags
Last Updated: November 27, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards Ceremony held at Longding

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards Ceremony held at Longding

Arunachal: CCEA Approves Two Hydro Projects Worth Rs 3,689 Cr in Shi Yomi Dist

Arunachal: CCEA Approves Two Hydropower Projects Worth Rs 3,689 Cr in Shi Yomi Dist

Arunachal: Senior NFR official swept away by strong currents of Lohit river

Arunachal: Senior NFR official swept away by strong currents of Lohit river

Arunachal: Khandu hails Namsai as one of the fastest developing districts in the state

Arunachal: Khandu hails Namsai as one of the fastest developing districts in the state

Arunachal: Foundation Day-cum-Triennial Conference of AB&HKWS celebrated at Boa Simla

Arunachal: Foundation Day-cum-Triennial Conference of AB&HKWS celebrated at Boa Simla

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurated Todak Basar District Hospital at Basar

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurated Todak Basar District Hospital at Basar

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Review Meeting on Schemes Under NEC 

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Review Meeting on Schemes Under NEC 

Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews progress of Comprehensive Scheme for CSST&DS

Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews progress of Comprehensive Scheme for CSST&DS

SC refuses to entertain plea for CAG report on complaints over award of contracts in Arunachal Pradesh

SC refuses to entertain plea for CAG report on complaints over award of contracts in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: NYK Pasighat organised Yuva Utsav-2024

Arunachal: NYK Pasighat organised Yuva Utsav-2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button