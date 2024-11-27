Arunachal: WhatsApp group for HGBs and GBs of Lohit District created

TEZU- A WhatsApp group for all the HGBs and GBs of Lohit District created, to directly share their grievances and concerns with administrative officers, informed K N Damo, DC Lohit. The group will also include all administrative officers for better communication and swift resolution of issues.

A coordination meeting between the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lohit District and the HGBs/GBs was held today in Tezu. The meeting was attended by KN Damo DC, Rebecca Tayeng ADC (HQ) , Sotailum Bellai EAC (HQ), and Habung Moda CO (HQ).

During the meeting, DC Damo announced the creation of a WhatsApp group for all the HGBs and GBs of Lohit District, enabling them to directly share their grievances and concerns with administrative officers.

DC Damo further encouraged the HGBs and GBs to stay healthy, perform their duties with sincerity, and promote local culture and traditions, emphasizing the importance of the “Vocal for Local” initiative.

He advised them to motivate local youth to join the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and to wear traditional attire when visiting the DC Office to honor the region’s cultural heritage.

Promoting the Mishmi language was also highlighted as a key priority, with the DC urging HGBs and GBs to encourage the use of the language at home.

In terms of tourism promotion, the DC recommended the development of homestays as a way to boost local tourism. Additionally, DC Damo assured that he would visit villages more frequently to engage with the community and ensure their concerns are addressed effectively.