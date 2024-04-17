Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP’s Kiren Rijiju Vs INC’s Nabam Tuki

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election 2024: The battle in Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency is expected to be between Union Minister Kiren Rijiju of the BJP and former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki of Congress.

But as the campaign crescendos to the day of polling on April 19, the buzz is around Toko Sheetal, who defied naysayers to walk more than 2,000 km to Delhi in 2022 to make a statement against “large-scale corruption” in the Frontier State and earn the “iron lady” tag.

In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election, the Arunachal West constituency, traditionally a Congress stronghold with six victories, has seen a shifting political landscape in recent years. As the electoral battle unfolds, all eyes are on Arunachal West, awaiting an outcome that could potentially reshape the region’s political trajectory.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is contesting from the Arunachal West seat, a constituency he has represented thrice since 2004. Holding the Cabinet portfolio of Earth Sciences in the NDA government since 2023, Rijiju previously served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2014 to 2019 and as the Law Minister from 2021 to 2023.

In the 2014 election, Rijiju emerged victorious from the Arunachal West constituency. Subsequently, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he secured a landslide victory over Congress’ Nabam Tuki in the same constituency.

Nabam Tuki, the former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and current President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress, is a prominent figure in the state’s political landscape. He held this position of CM twice between 2011 and 2016. His first term spanned between November 2011 and January 2016, while the second term merely lasted for 3 days in the month of July 2016.

Presently, he represents the Sagalee constituency in Papumpare district as an MLA, having been elected for six consecutive terms.