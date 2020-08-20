Arunachal
Arunachal: West Kameng SP and his PSO test positive for COVID-19
Bomdila: West Kameng Superintendent of Police Raja Banthia and his Personal Security Officer(PSO) have reportedly tested positive on Thursday morning.
It is reported that SP has developed mild fever, however his PSO is asymptomatic. SP Banthia is quarantined at his bungalow. It is also reported that SP office has been sealed.
