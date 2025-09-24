Arunachal: West Kameng Bandh Concludes Peacefully Amid Ongoing Teacher Posting Crisis

BOMDILA- The 24-hour bandh called by the All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district came to a close at 5:00 AM today, marking the end of a largely peaceful shutdown that paralyzed normal life across the region.

The protest, which began at dawn on September 23, was aimed at pressuring the state government to ensure the compliance of 11-12 transferred teachers who have yet to report to their assigned postings in local schools, severely impacting student education and academic schedules.

Organized in response to a July 20 government notification transferring 203 teachers statewide—including 12 to West Kameng—the bandh highlighted the frustration of students and educators over the non-joining of these professionals, which has led to widespread disruptions in classroom activities.

AWKDSU President Khambo Sakrinsow emphasized that the action was a “last resort” after repeated appeals to authorities went unheeded, stating, “Our demand is simple: quality education for our children cannot be compromised by administrative delays.”

During the bandh, commercial establishments, public transport, and government offices remained shuttered throughout the district, affecting daily commuters and local businesses. Reports from Bomdila, the district headquarters, indicated minimal disruptions or violence, with the union appealing for public cooperation to underscore the educational stakes involved.

The shutdown follows an earlier deferral of a similar bandh planned for September 8-9, after assurances from four local MLAs—representing constituencies in Kalaktang, Thrizino, Dirang, and Bomdila—to resolve the issue by September 17.

However, with no visible progress, the AWKDSU proceeded, warning of a potential escalation to a 48-hour bandh if the teachers do not join their posts immediately.

State Education Department officials, including Commissioner Amjad Tak, had issued reminders earlier this month urging transferred educators to assume duties without delay, but compliance remains low in West Kameng.

As of now, the department is compiling district-wise reports on postings, though no specific timeline for resolution has been announced. Local MLAs have reiterated their commitment to liaise with the government, urging patience while promising swift action to prevent further academic setbacks.

The bandh underscores broader challenges in Arunachal Pradesh’s education sector, where teacher shortages and transfer delays have long plagued remote districts like West Kameng, known for its rugged terrain and diverse tribal communities.

Residents and student leaders alike hope this protest serves as a catalyst for systemic reforms, ensuring that the “Land of Dawnlit Mountains” does not dim the future of its youth.

AWKDSU Gives 7-days Ultimatum to Govt to Resolve Teachers Transfer Issue

The All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) has issued a press statement after completing a 24-hour bandh in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh. The union’s General Secretary, Dorjee Tashi, and Issue Vice Chairman, David Jebisow, who is also the President of the All Aka (Hrusso) Students’ Union, have given the government a 7-day ultimatum to resolve the issue of 11 transferred teachers who have not joined their posts.

Meanwhile the AWKDSU demands that the 11 transferred teachers join their respective postings in West Kameng district immediately, otherwise the union may call another 48-Hour Bandh, which further disrupting the district’s normal life.