Arunachal: Welfare Kits Distributed to BRO Workers in Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) organised a welfare kit distribution programme for personnel and labourers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at Project Brahmank Headquarters, Raneghat, Pasighat, on Monday.

As part of the initiative, a total of 725 blankets and 210 sets of utensils were distributed among BRO labourers working in Pasighat and in the forward areas of the Siyom and Siang valleys. Officials said the programme was aimed at supporting workers engaged in infrastructure development under difficult terrain and harsh climatic conditions in remote and strategically important regions.

The programme was attended by S C Looniya, Chief Engineer (Project) Brahmank, who lauded the dedication and resilience of BRO personnel and labourers. He said that the success of BRO projects depends largely on the sustained hard work of the workforce, whose contributions are critical to national connectivity, security, and development.

Looniya also appreciated the role of APB&OCWWB in extending welfare support to construction workers. The programme was organised under the leadership of Rolen Dagam, Chairman of the Workers Welfare Board.

Also present at the event were Mipet Tayeng, State Vice President of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Arunachal Pradesh, and Moyir Koyu, General Secretary of the Workers Welfare Board, Pasighat.

Addressing the gathering, Rolen Dagam said the welfare initiative reflects a people-centric approach and reaffirms respect for the men and women who contribute to nation-building by constructing roads, bridges, and other lifeline infrastructure in some of the most challenging regions of the country.