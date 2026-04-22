Arunachal: Welfare Camp for Workers Held in Kyidphel

KYIDPHEL- An awareness camp-cum-welfare kit distribution programme was organised at the Government Secondary School auditorium in Kyidphel on Tuesday, aimed at informing workers about government welfare schemes and extending material support to registered labourers.

The event was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), Tawang, and brought together local officials, labour union representatives, and members of the worker community.

Tenzin Monpa attended the programme as the chief guest. Other attendees included Phurpa Tsering, Pema Wangdi, and Leki Phuntso, along with executive members of various labour unions in the district.

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Addressing the gathering, Phurpa Tsering outlined the welfare initiatives available to registered workers under the board, including financial assistance and social security benefits. He encouraged eligible labourers to enrol with the board to access these schemes.

In his remarks, Tenzin Monpa acknowledged the contribution of labourers to infrastructure development and broader nation-building efforts. He stressed the importance of education for workers’ children and urged families to prioritise schooling to improve long-term opportunities.

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He also informed attendees about the availability of a guest house facility for labourers near the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Kyidphel, describing it as part of ongoing efforts to support worker welfare.

Speakers including Pema Wangdi and Leki Phuntso highlighted the role of labour unions in safeguarding workers’ rights and promoting collective responsibility among stakeholders.

The programme concluded with the distribution of welfare kits to registered labourers by the chief guest, marking a practical extension of the awareness initiative.