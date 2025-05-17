Arunachal: Weekly markets in West Kameng, suspended to enforce ILP regulations

BOMDILA– The Arunachal Pradesh government has issued an order to suspend all weekly markets in West Kameng district, effective immediately, as part of efforts to strengthen the enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

The decision, announced on Saturday, aims to regulate the movement of non-residents and ensure compliance with ILP regulations, but it has sparked concerns among local vendors who rely on these markets for their livelihoods.

The suspension follows a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Mama Natung, attended by senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and representatives from the Police and Home Departments.

The district administration cited the need to address concerns over unregulated cross-border trade and the presence of vendors without proper ILP documentation, particularly those traveling from neighboring Assam.

Local vendors, represented by the All Arunachal Pradesh Weekly Market Welfare Committee, have expressed distress over the sudden closure. “This decision impacts hundreds of families who depend on weekly markets to support their children’s education and meet basic needs,” said the committee’s spokes person.

He emphasized that vendors are willing to cooperate with ILP enforcement but urged the administration to provide clear guidelines and a structured approach to resume market activities.

The weekly markets in West Kameng, including those in Bomdila, Dirang, and Tenga, are vital to the local economy, offering fresh produce, household goods, and traditional crafts.

The closure is expected to disrupt supply chains and affect small-scale traders, many of whom lack alternative sources of income.

The district administration has not specified a timeline for lifting the suspension, stating that markets will remain closed “until further notice.”

In response to the backlash, the West Kameng Deputy Commissioner assured vendors that the administration is exploring measures to balance ILP enforcement with economic stability.

As the situation unfolds, residents and traders await further clarity on how the administration will address the economic fallout while upholding regulatory measures