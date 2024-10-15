ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Week long River Cleaning and Water Conservation Programme launched at Basar

The motto of cleaning the river and water bodies is to balance aquatic ecosystem, promote cleanliness.........

Last Updated: October 15, 2024
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Week long River Cleaning and Water Conservation Programme launched at Basar

BASAR-  The 4th edition of the week-long ‘River cleaning and water conservation programme ‘ was formally launched  & declared opened today morning by Leparada DC Atul Tayeng  who graced the launching event  at Hie Bridge point, Basar as the Chief guest amidst large gathering of enthusiastic volunteers and participants  from across all sections of the society. Guest of honour of the launching event, DySP Denim Boje administered “Cleanliness pledge”- to all the participants.

As a part of today’s event, the two main rivers flowing through Basar township area namely ‘Kidi‘ and ‘Hie’ River were cleaned  by dividing the participants in to two team.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

One team started cleaning work from Nyigam hanging Bridge (Kidi river) and  the other team from  Hie Bridge point (Hie river), which eventually culminated at confluence of both the rivers near Nyodu Bridge point.

Huge quanties plastic wastes and other garbages were collected and disposed off properly with the help of  two Garbage trucks provided by Urban department and further engaging four tractors.

Also Read- RBI Fines Arunachal Pradesh Gramin Bank Rs 14 Lakh for non-compliance

Running into its 4th year, the river cleaning and water conservation programme is one of the marked calendar event organized under the aegis of renowned social organization of the district -GRK (GUMIN RVGO KWLAJU) from 14-21 October every year.

The motto of cleaning the river and water bodies is to balance aquatic ecosystem, promote cleanliness and healthy atmosphere and to further conserve water through plantation and protection initiatives in the catchment areas.

Also Read- 14 of 25 Arunachal Pradesh districts set for malaria-free certification

Today’s launching event resounded  the huge success of the relished by programme with  participation from almost all sections of the society in large number. More than 550 people voluntarily participated during the launching programme which comprised of students/ faculties from Govt Model college -Basar, Govt Higher Secondary school-Basar, Jawans from 49 Bn ITBP  along with representatives from Bazaar community, Leparada Youth Association, Farmers Society of Leparada, BASU, Arunachal Pradesh Labour union(APLU-Leparada unit), Rego Ane Bango CLF, NECK, KKWS & APWWS (Basar Unit), SHGs and GRK members besides Executive members of River Cleaning & Water Conservation Week 2024 led by River Cleaning  and Conservation Committee Chairman  Rimik Riram & Co-Chairman Moken Basar.

Also Read- Traditional mask-making workshop concludes at Shergaon

Under the week-long programme, awareness campaigns, social services and other allied activities at various schools in and around Basar township over coming days, with the culmination of the event on 21/10/2024 with cleanliness drive over Hire River & a plantation programme in Catchment area at Nyodu village.

Tags
Last Updated: October 15, 2024
2 minutes read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ratu Techi inaugurates School building of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Tani-Happa

Arunachal: Ratu Techi inaugurates School building of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Tani-Happa

Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet Marks 11 Years of Growth in Conservation and Community Engagement

Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet Marks 11 Years of Growth in Conservation and Community Engagement

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award, distributed in Papumpare, Here is the List

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award, distributed in Papumpare, Here is the List

Arunachal: Balo Raja Chairs Regional Border Committee meeting at Yupia

Arunachal: Balo Raja Chairs Regional Border Committee meeting at Yupia

Arunachal: Commissioner Industry reviews PM Vishwakarma Yojana status in AP

Arunachal: Commissioner Industry reviews PM Vishwakarma Yojana status in AP

Arunachal: Balo Raja inaugurates New Age Learning Centre at Palin

Arunachal: Balo Raja inaugurates New Age Learning Centre at Palin

Arunachal: Relek mission launched in Darne village

Arunachal: Relek mission launched in Darne village

Bigg Boss 18; quarrel between Chum and Dhami in house

Bigg Boss 18; quarrel between Chum and Dhami in house

Arunachal: Review meeting held for upcoming Tawang International Marathon 2024

Arunachal: Review meeting held for upcoming Tawang International Marathon 2024

Arunachal: Lending of guns to hunters will be treated as a co-hunter, says DC East Siang

Arunachal: Lending of guns to hunters will be treated as a co-hunter, says DC East Siang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button