Arunachal: Weavers Informed About RMSS Benefits in Namsai

NAMSAI- An awareness camp on the Raw Materials Supply Scheme (RMSS) was organised at the Town Club Hall in Namsai by the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) under the Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the Directorate of Textiles and Handicrafts, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was attended by Sandeep Chetia, Regional In-charge, NHDC Guwahati; Tilak Raj, Assistant Director, Weavers Service Centre, Guwahati; Nonda Doka, Deputy Director, Department of Industries, Namsai; Maglek Pertin, Assistant Director, Department of Textiles and Handicrafts, Namsai; T. Mossang, District Industries and Trade Officer; and Dusu Tatu, Craft Superintendent, along with officials and beneficiaries from the local handloom sector.

A technical-cum-awareness session was conducted by Dhruvjyoti Sharma, Senior Officer, NHDC, Dhemaji. He explained that the RMSS is aimed at ensuring timely availability of quality yarn and blended raw materials to handloom weavers at subsidised rates by sourcing materials directly from manufacturing units.

Also Read- Preparations Begin for 40th Statehood Day in Ziro

Sharma informed participants that the scheme provides price subsidies on cotton, silk, wool, linen and blended yarns, along with transportation subsidies and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of subsidy amounts into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. He also detailed the Yarn Passbook system, which records loom details, yarn entitlement and purchase history of registered weavers.

Officials explained the eligibility criteria and registration process under the scheme, highlighting the roles of NHDC, the Weavers Service Centre and the State Government in verification and approval. The availability of yarn through NHDC depots and online platforms was also discussed, with emphasis on transparent and streamlined procurement mechanisms.

Also Read- Dera Natung College Gets Major Infrastructure Upgrade

The officials encouraged local weavers to enrol under the scheme to reduce input costs, improve productivity and strengthen traditional weaving practices in the district.

During the programme, on-the-spot registration of beneficiaries was carried out and Yarn Passbooks were issued, enabling immediate access to RMSS benefits. The event concluded with interactions between officials and beneficiaries, reflecting strong interest in the scheme and its potential to support and revitalise the handloom and handicraft sector in Namsai district.