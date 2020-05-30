Arunachal: we have to learn to stay with Coronavirus- Nabam Tuki

Itanagar- Coronavirus will not leave this world so easily, in this situation we have to learn to stay with Coronavirus, said former Chief Minister and Arunachal Pradesh congress committee (APCC) President Nabam Tuki.

While participating in a social service organized by the party leaders here at Rajiv Bhawan, Tuki said ” the lockdown 5 continue in the country, and Coronavirus will not leave this world so easily, in this situation we have to learn to stay with the Covid-19, and the economic activities should also be continue so that we do not depend on others”.

While speaking on the health, Tuki said health is wealth and appeal all section of society to maintain healthy body and sound mind by doing physical exercise and if possible take part in social welfare activities for physical fitness and for the welfare of community, society and locality in the critical days we are passing though. Tuki added.

Among other several senior party leaders also take part in the social service.