Arunachal: we are trying to serve the best at PTC quarantine facility centre- DC Papum Pare

Banderdewa- We are putting all our best effort to serve our people who are quarantined here at PTC quarantine facility centre. Said Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner, Pige Ligu.

Talking to Arunachal24, Ligu inform that we are trying our best possible way to deliver good service to the returnees coming from other part of the country.

However, earlier there were some problems but gradually required infrastructure, facilities and provisions have been improved and hope that the returnees may also feel the same. He informed.

Now there are sufficient numbers of staffs who are working on shift wise, divided into different activities right from registration of person, sanitization, fooding, medical facility, transportation, sending returnees to paid quarantine and other issues if any.

Till date from the 1st week of May more than 1700 person have registered their name at PTC quarantine facility centre, out of which more than 550 has left out to other places which include districts and paid quarantine.

There are sufficient numbers of paid quarantine in capital complex which include several hotels in the city to accommodate our people who are arriving home back to state, we have started with a facility quarantine at JNV, Gumto with 12 person on Monday. DC said.

Few more quarantine centre are coming up in capital complex and once they are ready we may send people to those places also. He informed.

Staffs from other department like Power, PHED, medical, IMC, Education, Environment & Forest, Fire & Emergency Services, PWD, NDRF, SDRF, WRD, AH & Vety, who are pressed into services, also playing their role very honestly in fighting Coronavirus (Covid-19-) pandemic.

Everything cannot be delivered at a time but, can be possible gradually and everyone has to understand the time and situation when thousands of our people staying outside state are arriving and at the same time the government is also providing all possible support and help to our own people as a priority. He said.

He however appeal all section of society including likeminded people to support administration, medical fraternity and police personnels and extend helping hands as a responsible citizens in serving the humanity