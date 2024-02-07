Arunachal: We are not “Aya Ram Gaya Ram” – Takam Sanjoy

JULLANG- I am not “Aaya Ram Gaya Ram”, I joined Congress in 1994, am still in Congress and will remain in Congress in future also, stated Former President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), and former Member of Parliament, Takam Sanjoy. Sanjoy was talking to media at a function in Palin where his younger brother Takam Pario declared his candidature.

Sanjoy also informed that “this time I will not contest elections. This time we will keep our eyes open and will not let democracy die in Arunachal Pradesh. Sanjoy also requested the ruling BJP to protect democracy in Arunachal Pradesh”.

“Only Congress party can defeat BJP, that’s why this time I will take charge of the election campaign and will try my best to make Congress win” He added.

“My younger brother is contesting elections from 18th Palin-Chambang assembly constituency from Congress party. And I will work for that too” Sanjoy said.

Former Minister and Congress leader, Takam Pario on Monday, has officially declared his candidature as Congress candidate for the 18th Palin-Chambang assembly constituency in Kra Daadi district . Speaking at a public function in Richi-Jullang village, Pario informed that “ he is the sole Congress candidate seeking the party ticket from this constituency” .