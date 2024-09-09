Arunachal: WCD Papum Pare observes International literacy Day at Yupia

YUPIA- The Women and Child Development ( WCD ) department observed the International Literacy Day here at Govt Girls Residential School at Yupia on Sunday.

The program aimed at promoting literacy and education, particularly among girls, under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative focused on empowering young girls through education.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized on the importance of literacy in achieving social and economic development. “Education is a powerful tool for change, especially for young girls. It is crucial that we continue our efforts to ensure that every girl has access to quality education, which is not only her right but also key to the progress of our society,” the DC stated.

Mrs Gumpi Nguso Lombi, Hindi language Officer, RGU who was also the resource person for the day spoke on ‘promoting multilingual education for mutual understanding and peace’; which is the theme for the International Literacy Day 2024.

“Learning different languages not only gives us a tool to express ourselves, but also gives us cognitive benefits like enhanced brain function , improves memory, problem-solving, and multitasking abilities. “Smti Lombi added.

“Knowing multiple languages allows individuals to engage deeply with different cultures, promoting empathy and global awareness.” She further added while encouraging the students to learn each other’s dialects.

Lombi also spoke about how being a multilingual can have an edge in social and professional life of an individual.

Deputy Director, ICDS Mrs Jaya Taba spoke about the importance of the day and it’s synergy with BBBP scheme under the ICDS department.

Later DC Jiken Bomjen gave away the prizes to the winners of the essay writing competition held on Saturday to mark the occasion.