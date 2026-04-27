Arunachal: Waste Segregation Drive Launched in Daporijo

DAPORIJO- The Urban Development Department in Daporijo on Sunday launched a public Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign on waste segregation, aimed at raising awareness on proper waste management practices amid growing environmental concerns.

The initiative was led by Assistant Engineer Tate Nalo along with Town Magistrate Ama Nungnu Mara. Officials said the campaign has been initiated in response to increasing waste generation in the township, which is posing challenges to public health and environmental sustainability.

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The district administration, in collaboration with the Department of Urban Development and Housing, has deployed “Safai Mitras” to carry out door-to-door awareness drives across the town. The campaign began from DST Colony, where officials interacted with residents and stressed the importance of segregating waste at source into biodegradable and non-biodegradable categories.

Authorities emphasised that proper waste segregation is a critical step towards maintaining urban cleanliness, reducing environmental pollution, and ensuring a healthier living environment. During the outreach, residents were informed about responsible waste disposal practices and the long-term benefits of community participation in sanitation efforts.

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As part of the initiative, Safai Mitras have been tasked with educating households on segregation methods and encouraging behavioural change at the community level. Officials noted that sustained public cooperation would be essential for the success of the campaign.

The Urban Development Department has appealed to citizens to actively participate in the programme, describing cleanliness and environmental protection as a shared civic responsibility.