Arunachal: WASE pitches for alcohol free election, appeals all political parties and leaders to cooperate

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Women Against Social Evils (WASE), today have appealed to the local administration, CBOs and all political parties and leaders to stop free distribution of alcohol (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) during the election. WASE is an NGO in which a group of women having serious concern for the protection and securing of lives of children and youths are fighting against growing drugs and IMFL menace in the district from last several years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their press statement today, the team WASE reiterated their earlier appeal for alcohol free election and said that the free distribution of alcohol, especially, IMFL during the election destroys the lives of many youths who mostly get addicted to alcohol after drinking alcohol regularly during the entire course of electioneering.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Yamik Dulom Darang, President, WASE said that they had started their awareness campaign way back in 2011 and they have been appealing to the concerned authorities and the political parties and leaders to shun free distribution of alcohol during election.

“During elections there is a trend of making alcohol available freely in the candidates’ houses and campaign camps. Taking the chance of free availability of alcohols many youths get into addiction which later ruins the lives of many youths. So, to stop this, the concerned candidates and their respective political parties need to make the election free from alcohol”, added Darang.

Also Read- Yachuli to witness straight fight between Taba Tedir and Tako Tatung

Meanwhile Joya Tasung Moyong, General Secretary, WASE said that, the Bogong Banggo Anti-Drugs team from Bogong Banggo areas in which Pasighat town/smart city comes under, have also extended their supports to the team WASE in the fight against alcohol menace in the election.

Also Read- Chowna Mein of BJP elected unopposed from 46-Chowkham (ST) Assembly Constituency

“We believe that the concerned political leaders and the parties across the state of Arunachal Pradesh will stop using and wooing voters, especially the youths by providing free alcohol. We will carry out our appeal campaign to each contesting candidates for alcohol free election in this assembly and parliamentary election”, added Moyong.

Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang Asst. General Secretary (Pro)-cum-Chairman Anti-drugs committee, Kadum Gao also appealed to the people of Pasighat and entire Arunachal Pradesh to support the cause and appeal of team WASE for alcohol free election in this ensuing election.