Arunachal: WASE donates gloves, face shields for COVID warriors

Pasighat- While showing concern for the safety and security of the COVID warriors like Doctors, Nurses, Attendants and Sanitary workers etc who have been working hard fighting against the pandemic since the outbreak of COVID-19, the team WASE led by President, Yamik Dulom Darang today donated gloves and face shields to the District Medical Officer, Pasighat and also to doctors and nurses working in the quarantine facilities.

As per WASE General Secretary, Joya Tasung Moyong, the team WASE donated 1200 gloves and face shields to DMO office Pasighat East Siang for the frontline COVID warriors like doctors, nurses, attendants, sanitary workers etc.

The COVID warriors under Health Departments are still dispensing their duties with deep sincerity, so 1600 nos. of gloves were also donated to the doctors and nurses who are staying in the quarantine facilities looking after the COVID patients.

While extending their gratefulness and thanks to the doctors, nurses, sanitary workers in particular and the Health Department in general for their utmost sincerity and dedication for serving the people and fighting against the dreaded COVID-19 and protecting the general public, team WASE appealed all the common public to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, use sanitizers and wash hands in order to keep infection of COVID-19 away.