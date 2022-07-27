Arunachal: Wangsu launches Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya at Kanubari

KANUBARI – Kanubari MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu launched Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, The Ministry of Power in association with Deptt of Power, APEDA and DistrictAdministration organized a ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on 26th July 2022 at Community Hall, Kanubari.

The Bijli Mahotsav was used as a platform to celebrate the collaboration between the state and the Central Governments and highlight the key achievements of the power sector. Some of the key highlights have been –

Increase in generation capacity from 2,48,554 MW in 2014 to 4,00,000 MW today which is 1,85,000 MW more than our demand.

India is exporting electricity to its neighboring countries now

1,63,000 ckm of transmission lines added, connecting entire country into one grid running on one frequency. From Ladakh to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Myanmar border it has emerged as the largest integrated grid in the world

We can transmit 1,12,000 MW of electricity from one corner of the country to the other using this grid

We had committed in COP21 that by 2030 40% of our generation capacity would be from Renewable Energy sources. We have achieved this target by November 2021, 9 years ahead of schedule.

We are installing Renewable Energy capacity at the fasted pace in the world.

With a total outlay of Rs.2,01,722 Crore we have strengthened the distribution infrastructure in past five years by – making 2,921 new sub-stations, augmentation of 3,926 sub-stations, installing 6,04,465 ckmLT lines, installing 2,68,838 11 KV HT lines, Feeder segregation of 1,22,123 ckmagricultural feeders and installing

In 2015 the average hours of supply in Rural areas was 12.5 Hrs which has now increased to an average 22.5 Hrs

The government has introduced Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 under which-

The maximum time limit for getting a new connection has been notified Consumers can now become prosumer by adopting roof top solar Timely billing will be ensured Timelines notified for addressing the meter related complaints The state regulatory authority will notify timelines for other services DISCOMs will set up 24X7 call centers to address to consumer complaints

Achieved 100% village electrification (18,374) in 2018 in 987 days

Achieved 100% household electrification (2.86 Cr) in 18 months. Identified as the world’s largest electrification drive.

Scheme introduced for adoption of solar pumps under which – central government will give 30% subsidy and state government will give 30% subsidy. In addition, 30% loan facility will be available.

The Bijli Mahotsavs are being celebrated all over the country under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 for more public participation and getting across the developments in the power sector to the citizens at large.

Numerous dignitaries graced the occasion, which saw large turnouts of crowds from nearby villages and districts. The dignitaries highlighted the benefits of electricity and the unprecedented growth shown the power sector over the past few years. The events also witnessed several beneficiaries sharing their experiences.

To engage with the visitors and guests, various cultural programmes, nukkad nataks was performed by students of GHSS, Longding and screening of short films on the power sector was organized. Given the large gathering, it was ensured that all Covid safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks were adhered to.

In his speech Kanubari ADC Techu Arun informed that Bijli Mahotsavs are being celebrated all over the country in 773 districts under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya– Power @2047 for more public participation and getting across the developments in the power sector to the citizens at large. He also urge the members present to participate in development process of our area.

Er. Kirpak Dini, EE, Deptt. of Power, in his presentation on “Power Supply Scenario of Longding District – The Present and The Future” highlighted the current and future power scenario of Longding. He also requested the locals to pay electricity bill honestly and also requested not resort to any kind of power theft.

APEDA, PO Er. Tato Maro brief the gathering the about the various schemes under APEDA and talked about Renewal Energy on his speech.

While addressing the mammoth gathering – Chief Guest,Kanubari MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu talked about his experience during his childhood days, facing day-to-day hardship faced due to non-availability of electricity in villages. How we used kerosene lamp to study and used in various household works at nights.

He acknowledges the hardship faced by the Deptt. of Power in providing electricity to far flung villages. He thanked officers, workmen and family members of the deptt. of Power. He emphasized in not only celebrate the achievement but also acknowledge the efforts made to succeed any schemes from bottom to the top of deptt.

He also thanked the cultural troops for dance and scintillating performance of students for Nukad Natak.

Earlier, District Nodal Officer for Longding district under Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047 Er. GyatiGambo briefed about the launching of Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047 in all over 773 districts in the country in length.