Arunachal: Wanglam Sawin inaugurates New building infrastructure for PWD Khonsa Circle

KHONSA- A new building and infrastructure for PWD Khonsa circle is inaugurated by Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin on Friday. ZPC Tirap Chathong Lowang, and Hento Karga, DC Tirap were also present on the occasion.

While inaugurating the building infrastructure Wanglam Sawin appreciated EE (PWD) and his team of Engineers for completion of the project before the actual date of completion.

Sawin also appealed the denizens of Khonsa town not to encroach government land and cooperate with the government department for proper implementation of government projects in time.

ZPC Tirap Miss Chathong Lowang while congratulating the PWD Khonsa circle for having adequate infrastructure and praised MLA Wanglam Sawin for bringing various development projects in 55-Khonsa East A/C.

While attending the program – DC Tirap Hento Karga appreciated all the four public representative of Tirap district Khonsa East MLA in particular for creating such major project for Khonsa circle PWD in the interest of people of Tirap – Changlang & Longding (TCL).

With this inauguration of PWD building infrastructure many government employees under PWD Khonsa circle would be immensely benefited for accommodation. He suggested the PWD to take proper care of the newly constructed building.

The inauguration program was also attended by Er.C.W. Manpoong,Supt.Engineer, Khonsa circle PWD, former ZPM Wangjet Kuma, ATWA President Ngongphen Bangsia, HoDs and staff of PWD.