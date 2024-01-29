Arunachal: Wangki Lowang Inaugurates Vivek Dwar, STEM Lab at Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar

DEOMALI – Wangki Lowang, Minister of PHE & WS, DoTCL, Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurated Vivek Dwar and the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Lab set up by INFOSYS Foundation at Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar, on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Vivek Dwar, a meticulously crafted archway by skilled artisans from North India, stands as an emblem of aesthetic excellence and cultural heritage. Its inauguration signifies the integration of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aspirations, reflecting the ethos of Narottam Nagar as a centre for holistic learning and cultural enrichment and adding another tourist attraction to the existing statues and gardens.

The inauguration of the STEM Lab adds another dimension to the educational landscape of Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar, underscoring the institution’s commitment to fostering innovation, critical thinking, and scientific inquiry among its students.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and resources, the STEM Lab is poised to become a nucleus of experiential learning and interdisciplinary exploration, empowering students to harness the power of technology and innovation to address real-world challenges.

The INFOSYS foundation has set up two labs, one each at the secondary and higher secondary sections of Ramakrishna Mission School Narottam Nagar.

Following the inauguration, a poignant moment unfolded as the annual prize-giving ceremony of Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar, commenced at the Vivekananda Sabhagriha of the institution. The ceremony, graced by Wangki Lowang and esteemed guests, served as a platform to recognise and honour the exemplary achievements of students in both academic and sports domains.

Swami Balabhadranandaji, Assistant General Secretary of the worldwide Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, laid the foundation stone for a proposed new hostel building at the Higher Secondary Section of the institution.

Swami Achyuteshananda, Secretary; Swami Jneyananda, Principal; and Swami Ritapathananda, Vice Principal of the school, provided inspirational insights and guidance to the student community, urging them to uphold the values of service, integrity, and excellence in all their endeavours. Their words resonated deeply, serving as guiding beacons for the young minds poised to embark on their respective journeys.