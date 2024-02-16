Arunachal: Wanchos celebrates Oriah festival in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) along with his wife Anagha Parnaik participated in the celebration of Oriah Festival of Wancho Tribe at Itanagar on 16th February 2024.

Appreciating the Wancho Tribe for showcasing their vibrant cultural heritage, the Governor said that indigenous festivals like Oriah enable passing of traditions and cultural essence through music, dances and ceremonies from generation to generation.

He said that celebration of indigenous festivals serves as a powerful medium for preservation, promotion and revitalization of cultural heritage and contributes to the diversities of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that celebrating festivals in tribal attires strengthens ‘Vocal for Local’ endeavour and financial empowerment of womenfolk as most of the artisans in the State are women.

The Governor, who launched a Wancho Folktales ‘Apu-Apa’ authored by Godok Rokkam and Jakhu Pansa Kaiam emphasised on safeguarding local languages, which, he pointed, is important for cognitive, social and emotional identity.

The Governor said that development and modernization are essential for growth and at the same time customs and traditions must be maintained. He exhorted the people to imbibe the spirit of Nation First and be a part of Viksit Bharat.

The Governor said that the elders of the tribe have the onus of ensuring the youth are free of tobacco and drugs, shun domestic violence and free the society of social evils.

Highlight of the cultural extravaganza was the War Dance by the villagers of Longkhaw Village of Longding District, mega dance and Wancho folk dances by Wancho ladies, Bamboo Dance by students from Tirap, Namsai, Changlang and Longding Districts and Wancho Traditional Attire Showcase.

Adding colours to the festivity were the contemporary dance by the Wancho students of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar and Don Bosco College, Jullang. Oriah ritual (Ju Thok) and Oriah Anthem were also part of the celebration.