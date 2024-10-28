ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Walong Half Marathon held to Honour the Heroes

WALONG-  The Indian Army organised a half marathon at Walong in Arunachal Pradesh to commemorate 62nd Walong Day. The event is part of a month long celebration to honour the supreme sacrifice made by our soldiers during the Battle of Walong in 1962.

The marathon was flagged-off by Subedar Narinder Singh Rawat, an Olympian and Commonwealth Marathon runner.

558 enthusiastic runners, both boys and girls of various age groups, from the Indian Armed Forces, ITBP, BRO and citizens of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam participated in the run.

Set against the serene backdrop of the Lohit valley, the runners navigated steep inclines and sharp descends testing their endurance.

The event was conducted in three segments of 21 Km, 10 Km and 5 Km runs and winners in each category were awarded medals and cash prizes.

All participants were also given T-Shirts as a token of appreciation for their participation.

