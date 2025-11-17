Arunachal: Wakro Hosts Kaman Language Promotion Meet

WAKRO- A one-day Kaman Mishmi Language and Culture Promotion Programme was held on Friday at the Multipurpose Hall, Rekho’s Beena Ghose Roy Enclave in Wakro. Organised jointly by the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM), and the Kaman Language Development Committee (KLDC), the event aimed to celebrate and strengthen the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Kaman Mishmi community.

The programme featured a range of activities, including visual quiz and extempore speech competitions conducted in the Kaman Mishmi language, a book exhibition, and the distribution of the Kaman pictorial glossary books published by RIWATCH. A thematic discussion titled “Our Language Keeps Our Culture Alive” explored the role of indigenous languages in sustaining cultural identity. Organisers noted that these initiatives were designed to highlight the linguistic depth of the community while motivating younger generations to preserve their mother tongue.

A.J. Lungphi, ADC of Wakro, attended the programme as Chief Guest. Solemso Ama, Chairman of CALSOM (Wakro Block), presided over the event, while Dr Sodyong Kri, Literary Secretary of CALSOM CEC and member of KLDC, delivered the keynote address.

Addressing the audience, Dr Mechek Sampar Awan, Head of the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), said the programme forms part of RCML’s larger mission supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC), Government of India.

He highlighted that a central objective of the initiative is disseminating the Kaman pictorial glossary books and raising awareness among native speakers about the importance of promoting and safeguarding their language. Preserving the mother tongue, he said, is key not only to linguistic continuity but also to transmitting cultural knowledge and traditions.

In his chief guest remarks, Shri Lungphi commended RIWATCH for its contributions to documenting and revitalising endangered and lesser-known languages of Arunachal Pradesh. He noted that while multilingualism enriches society, maintaining strong proficiency in one’s mother tongue remains essential for cultural rootedness.

Presiding over the event, Solemso Ama expressed gratitude to RIWATCH for collaborating with CALSOM and KLDC in this collective effort.

In his keynote address, Dr Sodyong Kri urged younger members of the community to take a proactive role in preserving their linguistic and cultural heritage, emphasising the theme that a language is central to sustaining collective identity.

In the literary competitions, Ms. Jantina Ngadong of Kasturba Gandhi Vidya Bhavan (KGVB) won the first prize in the extempore speech category, followed by Ms. Laxmi Yun of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) and Ms. Naina Manyu of Apna Vidya Bhavan (AVB).

In the visual quiz competition, GHSS secured the top position, with KGVB and AVB earning second and third places respectively.

Winners received cash awards, certificates, and sets of the Kaman pictorial glossary books.

The programme saw participation from more than 100 attendees, including community elders and students from local educational institutions such as Apna Vidya Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya, Government Higher Secondary School, and Don Bosco School, reflecting strong community engagement with language preservation initiatives.