Arunachal: Wakham Tangjang, Custodian of Nocte Culture, Dies at 101

BORDURIA— A sense of collective grief has enveloped Borduria village in Tirap district following the death of Wakham Tangjang, the oldest male resident of the village, who passed away on April 12 after suffering a stroke. He died aged 97, according to his family.

Tangjang was widely regarded as a key custodian of Nocte history, oral traditions and cultural practices. Known for his storytelling and oratory abilities, he played a significant role in preserving and transmitting the heritage of Borduria and its Chhana villages across generations.

Community members described him as a living repository of knowledge, whose narratives on traditions, customs and local history shaped the cultural memory of the village. His passing is being viewed as a significant cultural loss, particularly for the Nocte community.

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He is survived by his wife, Smti Ponglee Tangjang, five sons—Ngaasah Tangjang, Tenyok Tangjang, Teba Tangjang, Wanglo Tangjang and Tesah Tangjang—along with one daughter, Smt Lomnya Tangjang Songtheng. He also leaves behind grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of his sons, Tekhong Tangjang, predeceased him.

Condolences were expressed by several public representatives, including Wangki Lowang, Wanglin Lowangdong, and Chakat Aboh. In their messages, they described Tangjang’s passing as the end of an era, noting that the village had lost not only its eldest member but also an important guardian of its cultural identity.

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Residents of Borduria remembered him as a wise elder and a guiding figure whose life exemplified the values of tradition and community cohesion. People from across Tirap district and neighbouring areas visited the village to pay their respects, offering floral tributes and prayers.

The last rites were performed on April 13 at Borduria village in accordance with Nocte customs and traditions.