Arunachal: Volleyball Competition conducted to commemorate 50 years of Capital Complex Dree Festival

ITANAGAR- The two-day volleyball competition organized by the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC) 2024 on 25 & 26 May 2024 to commemorate 50 glorious years of the Capital Dree Festival concluded on a high note.

The opening ceremony of the volleyball competition was graced by two couples, Millo Mali and Yami, and Kime Marpu and Yai, as special invitees. The closing ceremony featured Er. Kuru Sera, Mobia Pugang, and Yaji as Special Invitees.

Millo Tara, the Games and Sports Secretary of CCDFC 2024, reported that a total of nine teams participated in the competition. Dodu Club triumphed in the men’s competition for the third consecutive year, successfully defending their title, while Sambii Club was the runner-up in a nail-biting match. Nako Murchi of Sambii Club was awarded the Best Player of the men’s category.

In the women’s category, Nani Ankha, the Games and Sports Secretary (Women Wing), informed that Khoñkhuñ Sports Club won the title, with 80’s Club finishing as the runner-up. Tamo Kunya of Khoñkhuñ Sports Club was named the Best Player for women. Additionally, Sambii Club received the Fair Play award in both the men’s and women’s categories.

General Secretary of CCDFC 2024, Hano Takka, emphasised that the standard of all the games and sports competitions was maintained. State-level officials were hired for table tennis and badminton, and an international arbiter was invited to judge the chess competition. For the volleyball competition, referees were brought in from the Arunachal Pradesh Volleyball Referee Board.

Vice Chairman of CCDFC 2024, Er. Mudang Tacho, thanked all the participating teams for making the event memorable. He also appealed to all Apatanis in the Capital Complex and beyond to join the events and activities wholeheartedly to make the Golden Jubilee celebration historic.

Chairman of CCDFC 2024, Dani Sulu, expressed his gratitude, particularly to the Games and Sports Department and all other departments, for the successful conduct of yet another event.