Arunachal: VKV’s Principal residence gutted in a fire at Ziro

ZIRO ( By- Yakar Nana ) In an unfortunate fire incident which happened at ZIRO, the residence of Principal and Vice principal of VKV school was totally gutted on Saturday’s afternoon.

Tomorrow was holiday and all the teaching staffs were gone out for marketing , Around at 2:30 pm fire was broke out due to some electric short circuits.

All the local were accumulated near the school and started pouring water but it was late enough. All the documents were burnt down along with quarter.

The fire brigade team reached little late due to bad road. However there was no casualty reported and all are safe.

A team of “Apatani Students Union” (ASU) have visited the VKV school ziro. Interacted with Principal and SMC Chairman of school. ASU assured to extend any possible assistance and needful action for the security of school.

Meanwhile few locals demanded for installation of Fire safety equipment in school building and campus.