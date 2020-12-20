Arunachal

Arunachal: VKV’s Principal residence gutted in a fire at Ziro

December 20, 2020
ZIRO ( By- Yakar Nana )   In an unfortunate fire incident  which happened at  ZIRO, the residence of Principal and Vice principal of  VKV school was totally gutted on Saturday’s afternoon.

Tomorrow  was holiday and all the teaching staffs were gone out for marketing , Around  at 2:30 pm fire was broke out due to some electric short circuits.

All the local were accumulated near the school and started pouring water but it was late enough. All the documents were burnt down along with quarter.

The  fire brigade team reached  little late due to  bad road. However  there was no casualty reported and all are safe.

A team of “Apatani Students Union” (ASU) have visited the VKV school ziro. Interacted  with Principal and SMC Chairman of school.  ASU assured to extend any possible assistance and needful action for the security of school.

Meanwhile few locals demanded for installation of  Fire safety equipment in school building and campus.

