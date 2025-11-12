Arunachal: VKV Ziro Opens Annual Sports & Cultural Meet 2025

ZIRO- The Annual Sports and Cultural Meet 2025 of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Ziro, was inaugurated today at the school playground with an atmosphere of enthusiasm and vibrant cultural expression. The three-day celebration, themed “Play with passion, perform with pride and celebrate our culture with joy,” aims to promote holistic development among students through sports and cultural activities.

The event was formally inaugurated by Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts, who attended as the Chief Guest. The ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the March Past by the four school houses — Ekta, Shraddha, Veerta, and Gyaan — demonstrating discipline, teamwork, and coordination. The Oath of Sportsmanship was administered by Head Girl, Kumari Bengia Rikum, while Kumar Tarh Mana led the March Past contingent.

In his welcome address, Principal Suresh Kumar Behera expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest and emphasized the role of sports in fostering physical well-being and mental resilience. He urged students to follow Swami Vivekananda’s teachings in all spheres of life.

Addressing the students, Chief Guest Tai Arun shared insights drawn from his personal journey and Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy. He encouraged students to live by three guiding principles:

Be Ambitious: He narrated his rise from humble beginnings in Kurung Kumey district to a government position earned through the APPSC Combined Competitive Examination, inspiring students to dream big.

Do Not Be Lazy: Quoting Swamiji’s call — “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached,” — he urged students to work diligently and,

Be a Person of Value: Citing examples of Sachin Tendulkar and Swami Vivekananda, he reminded students that humility and compassion define true greatness.

He also expressed grief over the tragic passing of Late Tadu Haro, a student from Ziro Valley studying at Sainik School Niglok, East Siang District. He appealed to students to reject ragging and bullying, instead fostering compassion and kindness toward their peers.

The event, running from November 12 to 14, includes a diverse range of competitions — March Past, Traditional Dance, Fancy Dress on Festivals and Rituals, and Yoga Display, blending physical activity with cultural education.

The opening ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Head Boy, Kumar Kuku Mara, who acknowledged the efforts of the staff and students. The event was coordinated under the guidance of Sports Teacher Ruwad Gam.

The opening day at VKV Ziro reflected the institution’s longstanding commitment to nurturing students who are physically active, culturally rooted, and morally grounded — in keeping with Swami Vivekananda’s vision of education that integrates body, mind, and spirit.