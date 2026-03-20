Arunachal: VKV Anini Honours Meritorious Students

ANINI- The Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award Ceremony was held at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Anini, with students being recognised for their academic achievements in a programme attended by district officials, educators, and families.

The event took place at the school auditorium and was attended by Bekir Noyrak, Deputy Commissioner of Anini, as the chief guest, along with Timso Tayu, GPC, as the guest of honour. Heads of schools and members of the academic community were also present.

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The ceremony brought together parents, teachers, and students in a setting that emphasised recognition of academic performance and sustained effort. Awards were presented to meritorious students, highlighting their achievements and commitment to studies.

In their addresses, the dignitaries encouraged students to remain focused on their goals and continue pursuing excellence. They also underlined the importance of education not only as a means of personal advancement but as a tool for contributing to society.

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The event served as a platform to acknowledge the role of teachers and families in supporting students’ academic journeys. Speakers noted that such recognition programmes can motivate students to maintain consistency and discipline in their studies.

The ceremony concluded with a message of encouragement and aspiration, reflecting a broader emphasis on educational development and student achievement in the region.