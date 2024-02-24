ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal Viral Video: Why did a man have to protest by taking off his shirt during snowfall in Selapass?

It can be seen in the video, a person is protesting by taking off his shirt saying that i am ready to die.

TAWANG- A video is going viral on social media, in which a man is seen taking off his shirt and protesting during snowfall. This video has been uploaded on social media from different accounts on 23 Feb, 2023.

It is being told that this video has been made near Sela Tunnel Gate and the person who is protesting is Aam Aadmi Party’s Tawang District President Lobsang Gyatso alias Lama Anna, mentioned in Namgey Tsering’s  social media post.

It can be seen in the video that the road has been closed by pulling down the gate and the traffic has come to a standstill. A man is protesting by taking off his shirt and saying that i am are ready to die.

The voice of the person making the video can also be heard. He is saying that no BRO laborer is present here. He is alleging that all the workers have been taken to a meeting being held in Dirang.

In the video, some BRO soldiers present on duty are seen there. The person who is protesting and the person who is making video also asking soldiers to say something,  but the soldiers move away from there.

The protesting person is asking the soldiers deployed there  ” why their vehicles have been stopped and  election vehicles have been allowed “.  40-50 more people including few women are also seen in the video. They can also be heard making similar complaints.

Finally the authority was compelled to open the gate for all.

