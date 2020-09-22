Arunachal: Violation of COVID-19 SOP in a programme organised by KVK, Namsai

ADVERTISEMENT

Violation of COVID-19 SOP in a programme organised by KVK, Namsai- At a time when COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially in all over Arunachal Pradesh, very few seem to understand the necessity of following the necessary SOP to avoid spreading the infection. In the photos shared by the organizer of the event ” Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK ), Namsai themselves, it can be clearly seen that only 1-2 individuals are wearing face masks while absolutely no one was maintaining appropriate social distance from each other. If such is the level of public commitment to fight this pandemic, then it remains doubtful how successfull this Endeavour will be.

Namsai: A series of training cum piglets distribution programme was conducted by Krishi Vigyan Kendra KVK, Namsai under the banner of ongoing DBT funded project entitle “Expansion of Activities of Biotech- KISAN Hub in selected Seven Aspirational Districts of North East States” at farmers level of Namsai District. Eight trainings on various aspects of piggery management had already been conducted by the Specialist of KVK, Namsai.

During the Training programme, Dr. B.K.D.Borah, SMS, Animal Science cum Co-PI of the project highly emphasized and encourages the farmers to construct scientific way of pig shed for protection of their animals from adverse climatic conditions, disease occurrence and for smooth managements. He further mentioned that proper managed housing system can prevent the occurrence of newly imaging fatal diseases like Swine Fever/African Swine Fever along with periodic vaccination in time.

He also taught to the selected beneficiaries regarding feeding, breeding and other managerial aspects of pig rearing before introducing piglets. Dr. D. Sasmal, Sr. Sci & Head (i/c) cum PI of the project explained the benefits of the project and justified how project will not only benefit to the unit holders but also it will make benefit to other farmers to get quality piglets at their doorsteps at low cost.

He further added that the ongoing project will not only includes the quality pig production but also it will cover processing and value addition, branding, packaging and marketing of various pig products. A total of 120 piglets of local and cross-bred variety have been distributed amongst the 60 farmers along with pig feed and anthelmintics.

In another programme of critical input distribution was also conducted by Dr. Madhumita Sonowal Bora, SMS(Plant Protection) and Ms. Bidyapati Ngangom SMS(Agrometerology) under AICRP on Oilseeds, ICAR-IIOR, Hyderabad in collaboration with ICAR RC for NEH region AP Centre, Basar.

A total of 25 farmers from Juna III, Juna IV and Nampong villages were participated in the programme. To promote organic farming critical input like neem cake, neem oil and vermicompost were distributed to the farmers.