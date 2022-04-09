Arunachal: villagers lynch NSCN (K-YA) militant for extortion

LONGDING- A ex-militant of the NSCN(K-YA) faction was lynched by villagers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Thursday night while trying to extort money from them.

The NSCN (K-YA) cadre has been identified as Wangjow Wangsa from Pongchau village. The incident happened at Longphong village.

“The cadre had come to the village to extort money from the villagers. When they outrightly refused to pay, he attacked them with a machete. A violent scuffle took place as a result. The angry villagers got hold of him and beat him up which ultimately resulted in his death informed a senior police officer.

Sources said Wangsa was beaten to death by the villagers as he had been constantly harassing them for money. Reportedly, the cadre had been involved in collecting illegal taxes and extortion money from them on various occasions earlier.

In May 2021, a similar incident had happened in the area when locals of Longkhao village had beaten up two active cadres of the NSCN (K-YA). The two militants were eventually handed over to the Assam Rifles and the police.