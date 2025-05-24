Arunachal: Villagers in Upper Siang Intensify Protests Against SUMP

YINGKIONG – Thousands of indigenous villagers in Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh staged their sixth major protest on Friday, May 23, 2025, in Begging, opposing the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to facilitate its pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey.

The demonstration, led by the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), underscores escalating tensions between local communities and the state government over the controversial hydropower project.

The protest, captured in a video shared in social media , saw villagers, many in traditional attire, gather peacefully in a lush, green area of Begging to voice their concerns. The deployment of CAPF in Begging, Geku, Yingkiong, and Boleng has sparked widespread outrage, with locals alleging that the forces were deployed to suppress dissent and enable the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to conduct surveys without community consent.

Also Read- Arunachal Signs Landmark MoU with Pangkang Villagers to Begin Feasibility Study for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Clashes reportedly erupted in Geku as security forces restricted villagers’ access to Begging, where drilling machinery for the PFR survey has already been installed, further fueling anger among the Adi community, who fear the project will submerge over 300 villages, including the district headquarters of Yingkiong.

The SUMP, envisioned as a countermeasure to China’s 60,000 MW dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, aims to generate 11,000 MW of hydroelectric power and create a 9 billion cubic meter reservoir to ensure water security and mitigate flood risks.

Also Read- Mamang Dai to Receive Sahitya Surja Lummer Dai Award

However, locals argue that the project threatens their livelihoods, particularly wet rice cultivation, and could displace thousands, disrupting their cultural and traditional way of life. SIFF leaders, including legal adviser Bhanu Tatak and youth wing president Adum Tayom, have demanded transparency, claiming that the government has not shared the full project report despite repeated requests.

In a contrasting development, on the same day, the villagers of Pangkang (Kumku) in Siang district signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arunachal Pradesh government to initiate the PFR for SUMP. The agreement, signed by Siang Deputy Commissioner P.N. Thungon and community leaders Taba Tamut and Bakin Tali, includes a Rs 5 crore development package over three years for infrastructure, health, and livelihood programs. The state government emphasized that the project is critical for national security, economic empowerment, and environmental resilience, countering potential risks from China’s upstream dam projects.

Also Read- Assam CM Pays Tribute to Martyr Corporal Tage Hailyang

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has defended SUMP, clarifying that its primary goal is to maintain the Siang River’s natural flow and protect downstream communities from flooding, with hydropower generation as a secondary objective.

The situation remains fluid, with further protests likely as villagers vow to protect their land and heritage. The outcome of the SUMP project hinges on the government’s ability to engage transparently with affected communities and address their environmental and social concerns.