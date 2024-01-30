ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Villagers Conduct Expedition to Jiru Jite Mountains

The patrolling expedition was carried out by the villagers to make strong vigilance over illegal hunting and extraction of wild medicinal herbs etc.

YINGKIONG-  The villagers of Gobuk in Upper Siang district under the aegis of Epum Sirum Welfare Society (ESWS) and Arunachal Wildlife Explorative (AWE) have recently organized its fourth round of patrolling expeditions at Jiru Jite Mountains.

PAA congratulates to Arunachal Pradesh Blind Football team for wining 1st India Blind Football League 2024

The four-day patrolling cum eco-tourism expedition was earlier flagged off by Gobuk HGB Dunggeng Sitek and GB Gain Siboh.

The Jiru Jite Mountain is an ideal place for nature enthusiasts like adventurers, bird and butterfly watchers. Different bird species like Slaty Backed ForkTail, Beautiful Sebia, Temmnicks  Targopan, Hill Partridge, Hill Blue Fly Catcher, Fire Tailed Mysornis and others are found there. It is also home to Takin, Serow, Himalayan Red Goral, Black Panther, Musk Deer etc.

Arunachal: Villagers Conduct Expedition to Jiru Jite Mountains

 

With the initiative of one Okit Sitek, a nature enthusiast, adventure seeker, wildlife protector, and a promoter of responsible tourism, Gobuk village has set for zero hunting goals and responsible tourism.

Arunachal: Martyrs’ Day, and Anti-Leprosy Day observed at Namsai

“Beyond adventure, I am deeply committed to wildlife conservation. Our unique ecosystem here in Gobuk is a treasure that we must protect. I work to ensure that our native wildlife has a safe home, free from threats. Our NGO ESWS with the support of Gobuk Welfare Society is working towards community development and wildlife conservation. We have even rescued a bear cub recently”, informed Sitek.

Furthermore, I am working towards introducing responsible tourism to our village. I firmly believe that tourism can bring opportunities and growth, but it must be done in harmony with nature and our local traditions. Together with my community, I strive to showcase the beauty of Gobuk while preserving its integrity, he added.

